Yahaya Bello chairs Ondo APC Governorship Primary Election Committee

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello will be chairing the Ondo State governorship primary election committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC). This comes after the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee on Thursday constituted Primary Election and Appeal Committees ahead of the party’s governorship primary election slated to hold on July 20, 2020.

Also heading the Primary Election Appeal Committee is Emperor Chris Baywood Ibe.

Read Below Other Members of Both Committees.

Ondo State Governorship Primary Election Committee

1. H.E. Yahaya Bello – *Chairman*

2. Olorogun O’tega Emerhor OON – *Secretary*

3. Alwan Hassan – Member

4. Chief Samuel Sambo – Member

5. Hajiya Binta Salihu – Member

6. Mr. Emma Andy – Member

7. Dr. Adebayo Adelabu – Member

8. Abdullahi Aliyu – Member

9. Mrs. Margret Ngozi Igwe – Member

Ondo State Governorship Primary Election Appeal Committee

1. Emperor Chris Baywood Ibe – *Chairman*

2. Arch. Abdulmimuni Okara – *Secretary*

3. Mr. Festus Fientes – Member

4. Mr. Okon Owoefiak – Member

5. Mr. ABBA Isah – Member

6. Alh. Umar Duhu – Member

7. Hon. Sani El-Katuzu – Member

8. Mrs. Osuere Eunice – Member

9. Emeka Agaba – Member

Both Committees will be inaugurated by the Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni at the APC National Secretariat on Friday 17th July 2020.