JAMB release guidelines on 2020 Admission

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board JAMB, has released guidelines on the 2020 admission.

In a statement by Head of Media, Fabian Benjamin, the guideline was signed and released by Professor Ishaq Oloyede, directing all institutions to begin Admission-Exercise with first and second choice candidates from August 21, 2020, to a later date that would be determined by the Federal Ministry of Education.

It explained the processes of admission of candidates into the Nigerian Tertiary Institutions. “All heads of institutions and admission officers are advised to carefully study and understand the content of the document with a view to implementing it fully for a seamless and transparent admission exercise,” it said.

Oloyede further explained that the guidelines for 2020 Admission Exercise, are expected to guide all the participants in admission process.