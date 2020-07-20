President Buhari wishes Saudi Ruler, King Salman speedy recovery

President Muhammadu Buhari has wished Saudi Arabia’s ruler, King Salman Bin Abdulazizaz a speedy recovery. The 84-year-old ruler was admitted to hospital in Riyadh on Monday for gall bladder inflammation, according to the royal court.

In a series of tweets, President Buhari’s media aide, Garba Shehu, on behalf of the Nigerian leader, described the Saudi King as a true friend of the country, praying for his quick recovery. “President Muhammadu Buhari Monday sent a passionate get well message to Saudi Ruler and Custodian of the two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, who has been hospitalized,” the tweet read.

“King Salman is a true friend of Nigeria who has never failed to identify with us at all times through important collaborations and cooperation. “As the King receives medical attention, I send my best wishes and prayers for his speedy recovery.’’