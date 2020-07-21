Jonathan thanks Buhari for naming railway station after him

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, on Tuesday, said his relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari “is okay”. Jonathan also appreciated the President for naming a railway station in Agbor, Delta State, after him.

It had been earlier reported that Buhari on Saturday approved that the name of the railway station be called the Goodluck Jonathan Railway Station and Complex.

Jonathan, in an interview with State House correspondents on Tuesday shortly after meeting Buhari behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, described the naming of Warri-Itakpe rail station after him as a good gesture by the President. Their meeting centred on the crisis in Mali and efforts aimed at restoring peace in the country.

But when asked to speak on his relationship with the President, Jonathan said, “You have been seeing me coming to see the President and you have been seeing us having friendly conversation. So, our relationship is okay.”