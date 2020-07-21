National Unity: Inter-Faith clerics commence 21-days intercessory prayers for PMB, Nigeria

The National Inter-Faith and Religious Organization for Peace on Tuesday, began a 21-day intercessory prayer for President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigeria.

At the opening ceremony held at the Unity Fountain, Abuja, the group, consisting of prominent Christian and Islamic clerics, said the spiritual exercise is to strengthen the country’s unity amidst security challenges as well as for sustained progress under President Muhammadu Buhari.

The religious group acknowledged the efforts of the president to deliver dividends of democracy to Nigerians despite the “evil forces” against the nation.

The clergymen also singled out the Armed Forces for praises, who they say have “sacrificed and endured long days and nights just to ensure that Nigerians are safe and free” from terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements.