Nigeria’s COVID-19 death toll tops 800

More than 800 Nigerians have now died from COVID-19, the latest data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control showed. In a tweet late on Monday, the NCDC put Nigeria’s death toll at 801, reflecting 12 more deaths from the dreaded pandemic. Nigeria’s death toll had stood at 789 on Sunday.

In addition to the 12 deaths recorded on Monday, 562 fresh infections were confirmed in 20 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. The FCT had 102 of the cases; Lagos reported 100; Plateau, 52; Kwara, 50; Abia, 47; Kaduna, 35 and Benue, 35.

Other states were infections were confirmed on Monday are Oyo (26), Ebonyi (24), Kano (16), Niger (15), Anambra (14), Gombe (12), Edo (11), Rivers (6), Nasarawa (5), Delta (5), Borno (3), Enugu (2), Bauchi (2) and Kebbi (1). So far, 32,225 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Nigeria since February 27 when the first case was confirmed.

The cases are spread across the country with infections now confirmed in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.