Senate calls for sack of Service Chiefs

The Senate has called for the sack of Nigeria’s service chiefs as the country continues to grapple with security challenges. Senators called for the dismissal of the service chiefs during plenary on Tuesday in reaction to a motion by Senator Ali Ndume.

Senator Ndume moved his motion on the back of the ambush of soldiers recently and the alleged voluntary resignation of soldiers. According to the Senator, it is worrying that soldiers were ambushed recently in Katsina with several of them killed as well as allegations of unprecedented voluntary retirement of over 200 soldiers.

He says if this trend continues, it will have dire consequences on the country. Despite his concerns about the security situation, Senator Ndume did not call for the dismissal of the service chiefs.

The call for their dismissal was an additional prayer to his motion in the course of deliberations.