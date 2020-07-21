Third Mainland Bridge will be closed on Friday – FG

The Federal Government says the Third Mainland Bridge will be closed on Friday at midnight and will not be reopened until January 2021.

Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, who confirmed this at a briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, called on motorists in Lagos to be patient with the repairs.

Mr Fashola explained that the maintenance of the busiest bridge in the country was aimed at replacing damaged components for a better motoring experience.



The maintenance is to be carried out on a length of 3.5 kilometres out of the 11.8 kilometres of the bridge.