Boko Haram: Arewa group lauds Nigerian Army, troops over killing of Imam, Commanders

The Arewa Coalition for Truth and Justice has commended the Nigerian Army over the killing of the Imam and spiritual head of Boko Haram as well as other top commanders of the radical sect.

In a statement signed by its president, Abubakar Gana, on Tuesday, the group expressed optimism that in no distant time, insurgency will be a thing of the past.

The group described the feat as a welcome development, an indication that the Army is living up to expectations in its efforts at ridding the North East of the remnants of Boko Haram.

The Arewa Coalition for Truth and Justice, however, called on relevant stakeholders to continue to lend their support to the troops as it continues to push for the final decimation of the remnants of the terrorist group.