BREAKING: Reps direct NCDC to test CEO Multichoice for COVID-19 virus

The House of Representatives Ad-Hoc committee investigating the non-implementation of the pay as you go tariff plan by satellite broadcasters and DSTV subscription price increase has requested the Director General of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control NCDC, Dr. Ihekweazu Chikwe , to locate the Chief Executive Officer of Multichoice (operators of DSTV), John Ugbe and test him for Covid-19 virus.

The committee while passing the resolution also called on the agency to immediately commence contact tracing of passengers in the plane with him, his staff and people he may have had contact with at the airport.

The resolution of the committee is sequel to a letter written by Ugbe to the Committee that he would be unable to appear before the Committee that he came down with an illness after arriving Abuja yesterday for the meeting.

The letter signed by Gozie Onumonon, Head: Regulatory Affairs, for the CEO reads in part: “Because of the abundance of caution needed to be taken in line with the current pandemic, we believe it is necessary that the meeting be deferred until he has regained his health and is cleared by his medical doctor.”