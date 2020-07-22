FA Cup Final: Anthony Taylor to referee second final

Anthony Taylor will become the first referee to take charge of two FA Cup finals since 1901 when Arsenal face Chelsea at Wembley on 1 August. Referees usually take charge of the FA Cup final just once in their career.

The move is because coronavirus rules mean the game will be behind closed doors, and the Football Association does not want a referee’s family to miss out on attending the match. Taylor previously took charge of the 2017 FA Cup final. That match was also between Chelsea and Arsenal, with the Gunners winning 2-1.

“A significant part of the cup final appointment is the opportunity to share this – the English refereeing pinnacle – with partners, family, friends and those who have been an important part of their long journey to the final,” said FA referees’ committee chairman David Elleray.

“Sadly, this year’s final will be very different and will be held without all these elements in an empty stadium.