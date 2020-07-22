FEC holds one-minute silence for late Isa Funtua

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday held a one-minute silence for the late Mallam Isa Funtua during its virtual meeting. President Muhammadu Buhari’s media aide, Bashir Ahmad also confirmed this in a tweet on his handle.

“President Buhari currently presiding over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) Meeting,” he tweeted. “At the commencement of the meeting at the Council Chambers, the State House, Abuja, a minute silence was observed in honour of late Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua, who passed away on Monday.”

Mallam Isa Funtua passed away on Monday, aged 78 with President Buhari in a statement by his aide, Garba Shehu, saying the development has created a huge gap in his life.