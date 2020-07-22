Gbenga Ashafa @ 65: Jandor salutes former lawmaker as he adds another year

The Lead Visioner of Team Jandor, Mr. Abdulazeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor), has joined the good people of Lagos East Senatorial district to celebrate the former Nigerian Lawmaker, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, on the occasion of his 65th Birthday celebration.

Ashafa, who represented the Lagos East Senatorial district between 2011 – 2019 at the Senate, was described as one of the best lawmakers to have represented the state, owing to his resourcefulness, tenacity and sagacity on issues that concern the state and the nation at large.

Jandor noted that all stakeholders must come together not just to celebrate those that gave their best for the state, but also support the young ones who are energetic and experienced to sustain the best legacies and drive the state to its deserved place on the global map.

“Distinguished sir, I join thousands of Team Jandor and Ibile – Eko members in Lagos East Senatorial district to appreciate the services you rendered the state in the past and also to congratulate you on the occasion of your 65th Birthday celebration”.

“We strongly believe that you will continue to stay stronger and remain selfless in the development of human capacity, and to the support of the younger generations” “Happy 65 hearty cheers Senator Gbenga Bareehu Ashafa”, Jandor said.