NCDC establishes five new COVID-19 testing laboratories

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has established five new COVID-19 testing laboratories in the country.

This is according to a tweet on the official handle of the NCDC which said the latest addition brings the number of testing labs for COVID-19 in Nigeria to 58.

“We are pleased to announce inclusion of 5 new labs in our Molecular Laboratory Network,” the NCDC tweeted.

The agency said the new testing laboratories were set up at the Edo Specialist Hospital, Benin, Edo State; ATBU Teaching Hospital, Bauchi; Rivers Indorama Company Molecular Lab; State Specialist Hospital, Amachara, Abia and the University of Abuja, Gwagwalada GX Lab.