Security Breach: Team Jandor disclaims Ponzi scheme, IG account back to normal

The official Instagram page of Mr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (@officialJandor) was hacked in the early hours of Wednesday, July 22, with posts on Binomo investments, requesting for payment.

Confirming the hacking of the account which had since been rectified, the Central Coordinator of Team Jandor, Funke Ijayekunle wrote: “Hello Everyone, our Lead Visioner’s account on Instagram (officialjandor) has just been hacked.

“You are all advised to ignore any message you see from his personally (DM) or on his page from now till all is sorted out. Please DO NOT respond to any messages from him for now (the account is linked to his Facebook too)” she noted.

Jandor or the entire team did not at any time request for financial transactions online and will not do such in the future, the public is hereby enjoined to disregard.

Thank you.