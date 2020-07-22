Senate confirms Adesina, Djebah, 38 others as ambassadors

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of 38 non-career and one career ambassadors-designate that would represent the country on foreign missions. President Muhammadu Buhari had requested the approval of the Senate for the confirmation of 42 nominees.

However, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Adamu Bulkachuwa, while presenting his report, said there were irreconcilable issues with two nominees from Niger and Yobe States. The only career ambassador-designate on the list is from the Federal Capital Territory.

Among the non-career ones are, two journalists, Messrs Debo Adesina (Oyo) and Oma Djebah (Delta). The list also included Dare Awoniyi (Kogi), who is the son of the late Sunday Awoniyi, former Chairman of the Arewa Consultative Forum.

A careful observation of the list indicated that three states, (Kwara, Kano, Oyo) have three nominees each while three others, (Borno, Benue, Adamawa), got two slots each.