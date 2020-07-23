APC Youths to Senate: Your call for resignation of Service Chiefs senseless

The APC Youth Solidarity Network has described as senseless and shadow-chasing the Tuesday’s call by the Senate for the resignation of the current Service Chiefs.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, on behalf of the youth group, Danesi Momoh advised the National Assembly to concentrate on its constitutional duties and desist from “the excitement of interfering with the lawfully defined responsibilities of the executive arm of government.

The youth group said the resolution made by the Senate following the motion moved by Senator Ali Ndume, is a clear indication that the lawmakers and other stakeholders in the Northeast and Northwest have declined the necessary support to the President and Service Chiefs in the fight against Boko Haram/ISWAP, armed banditry, kidnapping and other crimes bedeviling some parts of the country.

The group, therefore, commended the Service Chiefs and Nigerian troops for the wonderful job in curtailing insecurity threats to Nigeria from armed bandits and terrorists.