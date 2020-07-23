Reps Initiates to sue Godswill Akpabio for perjury

The House of Representatives has initiated to sue the Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio for perjury.

Speaker of the House, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday at Plenary stated that the Clerk of the House has been instructed to engage the service of lawyers to initiate the perjury proceedings against the Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs after he failed to respond to the House request to publish the list of members who got contracts from the Niger Delta Development Commission as he alleged when he appeared before the House Committee on NDDC on Monday, July 20, 2020.

According to the Speaker, the House will also initiate civil proceedings against the Senator Godswill Akpabio, adding that he will not preside over the House and allow anybody to tarnish the image of the House for whatever reason. Adding that his leadership of the House will resist any attempt to assassinate the character of the House from any quarter no matter who is involved.

Speaker Gbajabiamila also stated that the Minister has failed to respond to the request of the House to publish the list of members of the House who he alleged benefited from the contracts awards in NDDC under oath to have been awarded to lawmakers.