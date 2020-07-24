COVID-19: Nigeria excluded as AfDB donates $138m to Madagascar, three others

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved $138 million as COVID-19 response support for Malawi, Madagascar, Mozambique and Sao Tome and Principe.

According to the AfDB in a tweet on its official handle, the money will help finance the national actions of the four countries in combating the impact of the pandemic.

“African Development Fund approves $138 million COVID-19 response support for Malawi, Madagascar, Mozambique and São Tomé and Príncipe,” the agency said. “The package will help finance the national actions of the four countries in mitigating the impact of the pandemic.”

“Under the package, known as the Multi-Country COVID-19 Response Support Program (MCRSP), Malawi will receive a concessional loan of UA17.87 million and a grant of UA15.03 million; Madagascar, a concessional loan of UA30 million; Mozambique, a combined grant of UA30 million; and São Tomé & Príncipe, a grant of UA7.5 million,” the AfDB explained in a blog post on its website.