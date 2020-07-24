FG has not dissolved Interim Management Committee of NDDC – Presidency

The Presidency says it has not dissolved the Interim Management Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). This position was disclosed in the early hours of Friday by President Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

Adesina said there is a statement purportedly signed by him which has been making the rounds that the Federal Government has dissolved the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC. He adds that the publication is an action by the Merchants of fake news.

The spokesman urged Nigerians to disregard the report, stressing that the communication did not emanate from the media office of the President. In recent times that have been calls by the National Assembly for the dissolution of the Interim Management Committee and the return of the NDDC to the Presidency for direct supervision.

This comes on the heels of revelations into the financial recklessness in the NDDC.