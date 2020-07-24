Insecurity: PDP asks Buhari to resign

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resign should he continue to fail to proffer solutions to the growing insecurity in the country. The opposition leader said this at a media briefing at the party’s National Secretariat, Abuja on Friday.

At the press briefing tagged, ‘Nigeria a free fall as corruption, Insecurity engulfs our nation,’ the PDP chairman said it was now evident that the Buhari government has run out of propaganda with regards to the worsening security situation in Nigeria.

He noted that the recent decision of over 300 soldiers to resign from service and the call by the National Assembly for the service chiefs to resign has put a lie to the “press statement” victories of Boko Haram elements.

Secondus said, “What we are witnessing in our country today is a total collapse of the nation, the country is on ventilator gasping for air, under such circumstance. President Buhari should do the honourable thing required of an elder statesman in situations like this, throw in the towel and save the country from ruins.”