Lagos for Lagos: Lawyers offer free legal services for Team Jandor vision

Young Lawyers in Lagos state have pledged their support through pro – bono service towards the actualization of the ‘Lagos for Lagos’ project. The lawyers under the aegis of ‘Jandor Legal’ led by Barr. Wale Okenile and Barr. Alayo Kabir on Thursday visited the Liberty Place to present a legal frame work to the Lead Visioner of Team Jandor, Mr. Abdul – Azeez Olajide Adediran, in its quest to help actualize the ‘Lagos for Lagos’ project.

Jandor–Legal, whose membership spread across all NBA branches in Lagos state, applauded “the activities of Team Jandor and its philanthropic activities with its impact felt across many areas of human endeavour,” giving the assurances of taking every possible legal means to ensure that dream of many Lagosians is accomplished.

The Team, while expressing their belief and conviction that “it is time”, hinted the Lead Visioner of their readiness to rally round other young leader across the NBA branches in Lagos state for the ‘Lagos for Lagos’ project.

Conveying his gratitude for the commitment of the Young Lawyers, Jandor appreciated the legal luminaries for their belief and supports for the Team Jandor project, most especially, their selflessness by rendering their services pro-bono and also recruiting their colleagues for the struggle to have Lagos work for Lagos.