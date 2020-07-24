Money laundering: Abuja Court summons Diezani for trial

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday ordered a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Maudeke, to appear for arraignment on money laundering against her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu made the order in a ruling on an ex parte application shortly after it was moved by EFCC’s lawyer, Faruk Abdullah, on Friday.

The judge ordered the defendant who was alleged to have fled to the United Kingdom shortly after leaving office in 2015, to appear in court to answer to the 13 counts of money laundering involving $39.7m and N3.32bn said to be proceeds of unlawful activities.

Justice Ojukwu, in her ruling, ordered that the summons she issued on Friday should be published on the website of the EFCC and a national daily in a conspicuous manner. The judge adjourned the case until October 28 for the defendant’s arraignment.

The judge had repeatedly adjourned the case, which was filed on November 11, 2018, due to Diezani’s absence. The judge had said she would no longer allow the case to continue to clog her docket without any progress made in the case.