Reps ask Buhari to reinstate NSITF Mgt

Lawmakers in the House of Reps want President Muhammadu Buhari to reinstate the suspended management of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

The House made the resolution when it adopted the report of its committee which investigated what they describe as the arbitrary breach of presidential directives by the minister of labour and employment, Senator Chris Ngige. The committee had asked the House to declare that the procedure leading to the suspension of officials of the NSITF by the minister is in breach of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund act.

Also at plenary, the House mandated its committee on police affairs to investigate the circumstances surrounding the invasion of the home of the former acting managing director of the NDDC, Joi Nunieh. The Deputy Majority Whip, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, who raised the motion queried the motive behind the invasion.

She claimed the action was done to prevent her from giving her testimony before the House Committee on the NDDC.