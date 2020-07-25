Arotile’s Death: Air Force hands over three suspects to Police

The Nigeria Air Force on Friday said it has handed over three suspects involved in the incident that led to the death of flying officer Tolulope Arotile, to the police. The Air Force revealed this in a statement signed by spokesman Ibikunle Daramola on Friday.

Arotile, who was buried with full military honours on Thursday, had died from head injuries sustained after a car reversed and hit her at the Air Force base in Kaduna. The handover also took place at the base.

According to the Air Force’s statement, the suspects include “Mr Nehemiah Adejoh, Mr Igbekele Folorunsho and Mr Festus Gbayegun” all of who were former classmates to Ms. Arotile.