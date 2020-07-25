JUST IN: Concrete barriers placed to partially block Third Mainland Bridge

Concrete barriers have been placed to block off the mainland inbound traffic at the Adeniji end of the Third Mainland Bridge. This is in line with the partial closure for repairs of the bridge.

Speaking in the early hours of Saturday, the Federal Controller of Works, Olukayode Popoola, said the Federal Government partially shut the bridge on July 24. According to him, a diversion has been created for the contractor handling the repairs to commence work on the outward lane of the island.

He explained that the inward lane has been left open to enable motorists to ply the road with ease while going to work. “In the morning when you are going to resume your work, right from Oworonshoki, you use the same line that you normally use to go and work.

“By 12 in the afternoon, we close this lane so you can now divert. We have created diversion as you can see it,” he said.