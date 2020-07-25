Nigeria records 591 new COVID-19 cases as total infections exceed 39,000

Nigeria has reported 591 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 39,000. This is according to the latest figures released on Friday night in a tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The data from the NCDC further showed that the latest COVID-19 infections were reported in 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Unlike previous cases, Oyo State overtook Lagos with a record 191 new infections, thus exceeding that of the Federal Capital Territory. While Lagos came second on the list with 168 cases, the FCT recorded 61 cases.

Giving a breakdown of the figures, the health agency noted that states with new infections include Ondo – 29, Osun – 26, Ebonyi – 24, Edo – 23, Ogun – 14, Rivers – 13, Akwa Ibom – 12 and Kaduna – 10. States with fewer cases include Katsina – 6, Borno – 4, Ekiti, Delta and Imo each having 3 cases and Niger – 1.

The country has been able to successfully discharge a total of 16,559 persons who have recovered from the virus. While the total number of confirmed cases is 39,539, 845 persons have unfortunately died from the disease.