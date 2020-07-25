Obaseki, Shaibu flag off re-election campaign

The re-election campaign of the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has been flagged off at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, the state capital.

He is campaigning for a second term in office on the platform of a new party, the Peoples Democratic Party following his defection from the All Progressives Congress, with which he won his first term.

The PDP says Obaseki’s re-election bid is on the strength of the work he has done in the last three years.

According to the party, the event is being held with strict compliance with COVID-19 safety guidelines, especially the social distancing rule.