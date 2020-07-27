Boko Haram: Buratai visits wounded soldiers in Kaduna

The Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai on Sunday visited wounded soldiers who are undergoing treatment at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna state, with a promise to improve their welfare and also prays for their quick recovery.

Most of the soldiers are those that were injured while fighting with the Boko Haram terrorists in the northeast and armed bandits in the northwest zone. During the visit, the Army Chief had lunch with the injured soldiers and personally joined in serving the meals.

Buratai while noting that the fight against insurgency is a collective effort that requires determination, however, assured to improve on the welfare of the soldiers including ensuring that all those in critical condition are giving proper medical attention.

He also said that despite recording some challenges in the counter-insurgency operations, including deaths and injuries, the Nigerian army is determined to end the insurgency in the northeast and other related crimes across the country.

On their part, some of the soldiers express delight at the visit of the Chief of Army Staff, and also declared their willingness to go back to the battlefield as soon as they get on their feet.