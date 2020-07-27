Buhari attends virtual meeting of ECOWAS extraordinary session

President Muhammadu Buhari is at a virtual meeting of the Extraordinary Session of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government. The main agenda for this virtual meeting is the political situation in Mali.

In attendance alongside the President is the Secretary-General of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, the National Security Adviser Mr. Monguno, the Chief of Staff to the president Mr. Gambari, as well as former President Goodluck Jonathan.

West African Heads-of-State in attendance include George Weah of Liberia, Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, and President Keita of Mali. Also present is the ECOWAS Commission President, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou.

The media was excused as the closed-door session got underway.