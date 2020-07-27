Buhari names train stations after Tinubu, Fashola, Osinbajo

President Muhammadu Buhari has named train stations along the Lagos-Ibadan and the Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri corridors after “deserving Nigerians”, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has said. Presidency aide, Tolu Ogunlesi, revealed this on Monday in a tweet.

According to Ogunlesi, the Apapa station was named after Bola Ahmed Tinubu, while the Agege station was conferred on the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola. Other personalities conferred with train station names include Lateef Jakande (Agbado station), Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (Kajola station), and Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (Papalanto station).’

Earlier in June, the President had approved the naming of the Railway Complex in Agbor – the operational hub of the Itakpe-Warri line – after former President Goodluck Jonathan.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Transportation, Buhari conferred the names on the “deserving citizens” because of their contribution to “the progress and development of their respective communities and the nation at large.”