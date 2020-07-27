Ekiti Attorney-General tests positive for COVID-19

The Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of Ekiti State, Wale Fapohunda has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Fapohunda disclosed this on Sunday via Twitter.

The Commissioner also noted that he has gone into self-isolation and has delegated the duties of his office accordingly. “The result of my second COVID-19 test came out positive today.

In line with the established protocols, I have commenced a period of self-isolation. “In my absence, all state legal matters should be referred to the Solicitor-General of the State,” the Commissioner said.

This comes a week after the state Governor, Kayode Fayemi, was infected by COVID-19.