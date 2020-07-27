Ex-Speaker Dogara confirms exit from PDP, gives reasons

The immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, has explained why he left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC). He gave the explanation in his letter of resignation dated July 24, 2020, and addressed to the Bogoro ‘C’ Ward Chairman of the PDP in Bauchi, his home-state.

Dogara revealed that one of the reasons for his exit from the PDP was what he described as the breakdown of governance in the state. He decried that such was happening under the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed whom he “helped install” as a governor in the 2019 general elections.

The former speaker also raised questions on issues relating to the alleged failure of governance in Bauchi. He, however, stressed that he cannot successfully ask questions about those issues without being accused of disloyalty if he were to remain in the PDP.

Dogara noted that he had taken up the responsibility of telling the truth to power in Bauchi under the administrations of former Governors Isa Yuguda and Mohammed Abubakar. He believes abdicating the same duty under the present administration will make him become the most irresponsible and unprincipled politician in the state.