Lagos for Lagos: Community, Online Publishers parley Jandor

The Lead Visioner of Lagos Socio-political Group Team Jandor, Mr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran on Monday, hosted the community based media practitioners at a media parley. Jandor, as he is fondly called, charged the media outlets across the 20 Local Government and 37 Local Council development areas to take ownership of the drive to make Lagos work for Lagos.

Answering questions from the journalists who acknowledged the impact of Team Jandor through its philanthropic programmes in education, empowerment and the drive to kill poverty and not the poor, he said: “giving does not mean I am rich, it is because I know how it feels not to have at all”. Jandor went further to clear the air on the misconception of the Lagos for Lagos mantra. “Lagos for Lagos has different meaning to individuals depending on the angle they take it.”

“To businessmen, it means making Lagos work, to guarantee the ease of doing business and to the youths, it means getting more jobs and better standard of living,” he added. It could be recalled that the state executives Ndi-Igbo in team Jandor was inaugurated recently at the liberty place and the Arewa, south – south group among others will soon be inaugurated in compliance with the NCDC rules.

Also speaking, the central coordinator of Team Jandor, Funke Ijayekunle informed the journalists that the local government structures will soon be inaugurated across the 20 Local Government and 37 Local Council Development Areas in the groups drive to harness potentials and build a common front for the people.

Earlier in his speech, the Spokesperson of Team Jandor, Mr. Afolabi Osanyinpeju, told the members of the members of the press that Team Jandor “has consistently kept in touch with the grassroots since 2016, initiating laudable projects to alleviate the people’s burden and giving them a fresh breathe”.