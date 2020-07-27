Police arrest five suspected robbers in Ogun

The police in Ogun State have arrested five armed robbery suspects said to be terrorising Osiele community and its environments.

In a statement issued on Monday by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspects and their herbalist were all arrested following information received by operatives of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Oyeyemi said the officer in charge of SARS, Tijani Muhammed, led his men to the area and cordoned off their hideout at Odeda area of the state. At the end of the operation, four members of the gang were apprehended.

Their arrest led to the arrest of their herbalist who they claimed is their godfather that used to fortify them spiritually whenever they are going out for operation and also used to initiate new members into their fold,” he said.

Items recovered from them include one double-barrel locally made short gun, one battle axe, two knives and assorted dangerous charms. Reacting to the incident, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, ordered a full-scale investigation into the activities of the suspects with the view to prosecuting them diligently.