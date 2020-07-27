Secondary schools to reopen for SS3, JSS3 students on August 4

The Federal Ministry of Education has announced the reopening of secondary schools for JSS3 and SS3 (only exit classes) from August 4, 2020. Students will have two weeks to prepare for the West African Examinations (WAEC) due to start on the 17th of August, 2020.

These were the unanimous decisions reached today at a virtual consultative meeting between the Federal Ministry of Education, Honourable Commissioners of Education of the 36 states, the Nigerian Union of Teachers, (NUT), the proprietors of private schools, and Chief Executives of examination bodies.

It was agreed that the exit classes should resume immediately after the Sallah break, from the 4th of August, 2020 to enable them to prepare for the WAEC examinations scheduled to commence from the 17th of August, 2020.

The meeting also resolved that a passionate appeal be made to the Federal Government through the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 and public-spirited Nigerians for assistance to schools across the country to enable them fast track the preparations safe reopening, as agreed.