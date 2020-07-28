Benue First Lady, son recover from COVID-19

The First Lady of Benue State, Mrs Eunice Ortom and her son have tested negative for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). In a statement she personally signed on Tuesday, Mrs Ortom explained that they “have been confirmed to be fully recovered, certified to be COVID-19 negative and so discharged from isolation.”

While noting that being COVID-19 positive is not a death sentence, she, however, called on residents of the state to be responsible in their actions so as to keep others safe.

The First Lady appreciated her husband, family members, the medical experts in the frontline in the fight against this pandemic for their efforts in containing the spread of the virus in the state.

She also called for support for others who are affected and to humanity in general, while hoping that God will provide a solution to this pandemic soon.