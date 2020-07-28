Fashola inspects Federal Road Projects in Lagos, appeals for cooperation

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, on Tuesday commenced an inspection tour of the Federal Government’s road projects in Lagos State.

The minister kicked off the inspection at the Apapa-Oshodi-Ojota-Oworonshoki Expressway reconstruction project, then moved to the Third Mainland Bridge which has been partially shut for repairs. The bridge was shut on Friday, and will remain shut for the next six months as the repairs continue.

According to the Federal Controller of Works, Olukayode Popoola, a diversion has been created for the contractor handling the repairs to commence work on the outward lane of the island. Popoola also explained that the inward lane has been left open to enable motorists to ply the road with ease while going about their businesses.

Commuters have, however, already begun to experience increased gridlock on the axis.