FG recovered over N800bn looted fund, says Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Tuesday, said the present regime has recovered looted funds in excess of N800bn. He said the regime also recorded over 1,400 convictions.

Mohammed said this at a press conference in Abuja. He said, “This administration’s fight against corruption is as strong as ever, and we have the records to back up this claim.

“This administration has recorded over 1,400 convictions, including high profile ones, and recovered funds in excess of N800bn, not to talk of forfeiture of ill-gotten properties.

“This is no mean feat.”

