Minister assures Sports Industry Policy will stand test of time

A new dawn beckons for Nigerian Sports with the presentation of the new Sports Industry policy with Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare assuring that the policy would stand the test of time. Speaking while receiving the Draft National Sports Industry Policy, Dare said the event was a milestone, with the capacity to change the face of running sports business in Nigeria.

While congratulating members of the steering committee of the Sports Industry Working Group (SIWG), the policy validation committee and the National sport industry policy drafting committee the relevant MDAs, and Ministries for their commitment in bringing the draft Sports industry policy into reality. “On behalf of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, I congratulate all members of the committee for this giant stride, your commitment, dedication and doggedness to bring this draft sports policy to reality.

Your efforts are highly appreciated. This policy no doubt is a new dawn that will drive the process of moving sports away from being recreational to business. I recall the opportunity I had during the 25th Nigerian Economic Summit, to chair its Sports Industry Business Roundtable Session. The session featured various speakers from all sectors emphasizing the challenges in developing sports as a viable business sector capable of attracting investments and delivering returns to investors. This gave birth to setting up various groups to review our 2009 sports policy which no doubt is now obsolete.

“However the draft National Sports Industry Policy is a review of the 2009 edition, which is principally intended to update the norms and values in the sports industry in achieving the mandate, vision and mission of the Federal Ministry of Youth and sports Development in line with international best practices. ​”It is important to note that this reviewed National Sports Industry Policy will proffer solutions to 4 key trigger issues – 3 I s and I P that will take sports to the next level – Infrastructure, Investment, Incentives and policy.”