Musiliu Obanikoro @ 60: Jandor celebrates former Minister of Defense

The Lead Visioner of Team Jandor, Mr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, on Tuesday felicitates with the All Progressives Congress stalwart and the former Minister of State for Defense, Senator Musiliu Olatunde Obanikoro, on the occasion of his 60th birthday celebration.

Jandor who described Obanikoro as an elder statesman, whose contribution to the development of Lagos state cannot go unrecognized, said his wealth of experience will go a long way in repositioning the state towards uplifting Lagosians to their deserved place in lieu of the Lagos for Lagos movement.

Recalled, Senator Musiliu Olatude Obanikoro served as Senator representing Lagos Central from 2003–2007, and was later appointed High Commissioner to the Republic of Ghana. In 2014, he was appointed to serve as the Minister of State for Defence.

While wishing the “Omo Oluwo nla” many more prosperous years ahead, Jandor said: “Distinguished sir, on behalf of Team Jandor and Ibile Eko Forum, I celebrate you and pray that Almighty Allah grant your heart desires”.