Osinbajo’s helicopter accident caused by human error, AIB reveals

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has released the final report of the February 2, 2019 helicopter accident involving the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo in Kogi and three other accidents.

In its preliminary report, the AIB had said the crew lost visual contact with the ground at about 50 feet owing to dust generated when landing on a sandy area. But in the new report made available on Tuesday, the AIB said the incident was as result of human error.

The Agusta Westland helicopter conveying the Vice President and 11 others crashed in the Kabba area of Kogi State during the 2019 presidential election campaign.