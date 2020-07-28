West African Development: ECOWAS seeks members support for growth

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has urged the Member States to collaborate in the development of a regional criteria for the harmonization of pre-university qualifications, in particular the period of study, content of curricula, qualification assessment and other prerequisites for the establishment of equivalence of Member States’ accreditation systems.

The Principal Programme Officer (PPO) on Education of the ECOWAS Commission, Rachel Ogbe, made the demand during the Second Extraordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament held virtually.

According to her, this will involve defining benchmarks/criteria to match university and professional qualifications in the region, draw up a list of courses in Member States’ universities as well as admission requirements, number of years of study, required credits and certificates.