Zakzaky Trial: Shi’ites again express worry over Zakzaky’s health conditions

Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria otherwise known as Shi’ites have again expressed worry over the health conditions of their leader, Ibrahim Zakzaky and his wife who are currently being detained in Kaduna prison over alleged culpable homicide.

The group at a press conference in Abuja says the trial of Zakzaky and his wife is a travesty of court process. The Shiites are also raising the alarm that the religious leader is suffering from sleep disorder, ventricular hypertrophy making him unfit to stand trial.

They are equally demanding unconstitutional release of Zakzaky and his wife from detention.