270 Nigerians stranded in US arrive in Abuja

270 Nigerians who had been stranded in the United States have arrived in Abuja. The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), announced this on Wednesday.

The returnees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 13:10 pm via Ethiopian Air.

According to NIDCOM, the flight is the fourth evacuation from the US since series of repatriations commenced following the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also noted that all the evacuees tested Negative to COVID-19 before boarding the flight and will also commence a 14-day self-isolation as mandated by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.