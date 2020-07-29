$500m Chinese loan: Reps summon Amaechi, Ahmed, Patani over rail contracts

The House of Representatives has invited the Minister of Transportation Rotimi Ameachi, his Communication and Finance counterparts, Dr. Ali Isa Pantani and Mrs Zainab Ahmed to appear before it’s and provide answers on the $500million loan to be sourced from the Export-Import Bank of China for railway lines in the country.

Chairman of the House Committee on Treaties and Protocol Nicholas Ossai Ossai made the summon on Tuesday at an investigative hearing. The House Committee has requested that the ministers provide documents and details of the agreement signed between the Federal Ministry of Transport and Messers CCECC in respect of some railway projects in the country.

The projects are the Abuja-Kaduna, Lagos-Ibadan, Ibadan-Kaduna and Kaduna-Kano railways lines. Also, summoned is the Director-General of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Patience Oniha. They are all expected to appear on August 17, unfailingly with details of the contracts concerned.