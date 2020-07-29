Army inaugurates multi-purpose dam, water treatment plant in 3 Div.

The Nigerian Army has inaugurated a Multi-Purpose Dam and Integrated Water Treatment Plant at its 3 Division, Rukuba, near Jos. Speaking at the event on Tuesday, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), said the project was timely, adding that it would address the perennial water challenges being faced within the division.

Represented by Maj.-Gen. Enobong Udoh, the Chief of Training and Operations, Nigerian Army, Buratai said the dam and the treatment plant would go a long way to ease the hardships personnel and their families pass through. He added that the project would also empower families of personnel economically, enhance food production by promoting irrigation farming.

“I was worried when the General Officer Commanding (GOC) this division informed me of the hardships our personnel are passing through due to lack of clean water, and I am aware of the previous efforts by both Plateau government and past Service Chiefs to address the problem.

“I was delighted when the GOC later intimated me about the presence of a collapsed Dam within the cantonment and affirmed that it could be revitalised to address the problem of water shortage.” As you are aware, the welfare of troops is dear to my heart, and this projects we are inaugurating today is a step to further demonstrate our commitment. “I am delighted that the Multi-purpose dam is fully completed today; indeed, it gladdens my heart to see the joy and happiness this brings to my troops,” he said.

Buratai, further said he was delighted by the skills and craftsmanship exhibited by the team of army engineers who handled the design, supervised the construction and ensured the speedy completion of the project.