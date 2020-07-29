Boat capsizes in Lagos

A boat has capsized at the Marine Police Headquarters, Awolowo Road, in the Ikoyi area of Lagos. The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) disclosed this on Wednesday, noting that the incident occurred on Tuesday night.

“On arrival of the Shark Squad, LASEMA Lekki Zonal Office at the incident scene, on the night of Tuesday, 28 July, 2020, investigation carried out revealed that a boat capsized,” the DG/CEO LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu said in a statement.

Oke-Osanyintolu, however, noted that the occupants of the boat were rescued. Some of them include: Ogungbe Taiwo (Captain of the Boat) Ernest Abode, Anjadick Emmanuel, Isah Obima, Ewere Mashack Bulus Oyefeso, Oluwamayo Owoyemi, Taiwo Peter, Aina Oluwasanmi, Lawal Gbolahan and Chinasa Temitope (female).

The agency also noted that a second boat was recovered from the water, about 10 minutes after the first one which had seven victims on board. It said the total number of victims recused is now 17 (16 Males and 1 female).