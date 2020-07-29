FEC honours late ex-railway Minister, Abdulrasaq

The Federal Executive Council has honoured the late former minister in charge of railways in the First Republic, Abdulganiyu Abdulrasaq. The council while holding its 10th virtual meeting on Wednesday, observed a minute silence, for Abdulrasaq who died on Saturday morning.

Presiding over the meeting is President Muhammadu Buhari, with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and eight ministers physically present at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Also in attendance is the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, and the National Security Adviser, NSA, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd).

The ministers present are the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami, Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, Aviation Hadi Sirika, Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, Mohammed Mahmoud, the Minister of Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo and Power, Saleh Mamma.

The Head of Service, (HOS) Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan and other ministers are participating from their various offices in Abuja.