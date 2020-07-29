Minister of Transportation appeals to Reps to stop probe of N500m Chinese loan

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has appealed to the National Assembly to halt its probe of the 500 million dollars loan from the Chinese government.

Amaechi made the appeal during an investigative hearing of the House of Representatives Committee on Treaties and Protocols on Wednesday.

According to him, the loan which is meant for the completion of the Federal Government’s rail projects may be truncated by the Chinese government if it suspects that there is a disagreement between the executive and the legislature.

The minister also argued that constant probing of the investigation may suggest that an arm of government does not agree with the loan and may cause the Chinese government to withdraw it.